Day-long conference on SDGs held in Rajshahi





Women with Disabilities Development Foundation (WDDF) organised the conference titled "Dialogue on Gaps and Opportunities of Women with Disabilities" in association with Mama Cash.

At the opening session, Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said the present government has been working relentlessly for achieving the SDGs through inclusive development in the country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has been implementing gigantic programmes with an aim to achieving SDGs by 2030, he also said.

Mayor Liton said SDGs are of essence to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all including women with disabilities, adding its key commitment is "no one will be left behind". Public and private sectors' development entities and other stakeholders have been engaged in the SDGs' implementation process, he further said.

During her keynote presentation, Executive Director of WDDF Ashrafun Nahar Misty put forward a set of recommendations on how to mainstream the women with disabilities through improving their living and livelihood condition.

Social Worker Shaheen Akhter, Additional Superintendent of Police Ifte Khayer Alam, Deputy Director of Department of Women Affairs Shabnam Shirin and District Education Officer Nasir Uddin also spoke in the programme while WDDF Member Sharmin Akhter was in the chair.























RAJSHAHI, Jan 15: A day-long roundtable conference on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was held at BGB Party Point in the city on Tuesday.Women with Disabilities Development Foundation (WDDF) organised the conference titled "Dialogue on Gaps and Opportunities of Women with Disabilities" in association with Mama Cash.At the opening session, Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said the present government has been working relentlessly for achieving the SDGs through inclusive development in the country.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has been implementing gigantic programmes with an aim to achieving SDGs by 2030, he also said.Mayor Liton said SDGs are of essence to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all including women with disabilities, adding its key commitment is "no one will be left behind". Public and private sectors' development entities and other stakeholders have been engaged in the SDGs' implementation process, he further said.During her keynote presentation, Executive Director of WDDF Ashrafun Nahar Misty put forward a set of recommendations on how to mainstream the women with disabilities through improving their living and livelihood condition.Social Worker Shaheen Akhter, Additional Superintendent of Police Ifte Khayer Alam, Deputy Director of Department of Women Affairs Shabnam Shirin and District Education Officer Nasir Uddin also spoke in the programme while WDDF Member Sharmin Akhter was in the chair.