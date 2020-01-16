Ex-cop killed in Magura





Deceased Abu Sayeed Molla, 53, was a resident of Balidia Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Imrul Shikdar and his men equipped with lethal weapons attacked Sayeed in Balidia Madhyapara area at 8pm on his way home from a village fair at Baroria Village, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Magura 250-Bed Hospital where he was declared dead.

The body was sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohammadpur Police Station Tarok Biswas.

Tensions between two groups escalated following the murder as two houses were torched at night and a number of houses were also looted.

Fire fighters put out the fire and additional police have been deployed in the area to avoid further violence, the OC added.





















