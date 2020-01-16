Video
Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:27 PM
Home Countryside

Three suicide bids in two districts

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Our Correspondents

Three persons attempted to kill selves in two districts- Barishal and Rajshahi, in two days.
BARISHAL: A boy and a girl tried to kill selves by taking poison in separate incidents in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Monday.
Rabiul Islam, an SSC examinee from Agailjhara Bhegai Halder Public Academy, and the son of Abul Kashem Fakir of Fulsree Village in Bakal Union of the upazila demanded a smartphone to his parents. As they denied his demand, he took poison on Monday night.
On the other hand, Hafiza Akhter, daughter of Shahin Talukder of Kodaldhoa Village in the union and a ninth grader at Paisa Secondary School, also took poison at night after a quarrel with her sister-in-law.
They were rushed to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex.
RAJSHAHI: A man attempted to commit suicide in Bagha Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon as his wife hanged herself.
Liton Ali, 30, a resident of Hizalpalli Village in the upazila, married Falguni Khatun, 22, about one year back following their love affair.
Local sources said Falguni hanged self in her room at 10am.
Liton and his mother rushed Falguni to Bagha Upazila Health Complex where on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Later, Liton took poison at 1pm in a mango garden beside his house.
Neighbours found Liton lying there and rushed him to the health complex.
Later, he was shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) after receiving first aid.
Faruk Hossen said his son-in-law told him to take Falguni to Faridpur over phone on Saturday morning. He was supposed to bring Falguni on Monday from her in-laws' house. He alleged that her daughter might have been killed by in-laws.
Officer-in-Charge of Bagha Police Station Nazrul Islam said the body was sent to RMCH morgue for an autopsy.


