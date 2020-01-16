Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:26 PM
Home Countryside

Foggy weather damages Boro seedbeds in Bagerhat

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondent

Foggy weather damages Boro seedbeds in Bagerhat

Foggy weather damages Boro seedbeds in Bagerhat

BAGERHAT, Jan 15: Foggy weather caused by severe cold and recent untimely rain has damaged Boro paddy seedbeds in the district.
As a result, planting of Boro paddy has become uncertain.
The farmers, who faced loss in Aman cultivation due to natural disaster last season, relied on Boro paddy for recouping the losses this time. But, the unfavourable weather frustrated them a lot.
Big damage of seedbeds occurred in Chitalmari Upazila of the district. Now, the farmers in different villages of the upazila have been thrown in dismay. For them, there is no other alternative to Boro cultivation.
Farmers said Boro saplings planted at the start of this January have become fade due to cold wave and rain.
Farmers Jinnat Ali, Kawsar Hawlader, Taposh, Mobarak Ali Muju and Shanti Chowdhury of Gatapara Village in Bagerhat Sadar Upazila said, despite damages, some saplings were left away, which were later planted in some fields. But, the recent foul weather has damaged those.
Farmer Habibur Rahman of Noapara Village in the upazila said, "I had to buy per kg Boro seed at Tk 280 to 350. The seedlings grew well. But, the inclement weather damaged the saplings."
Bagerhat Sadar and Chitalmari Upazila agriculture office sources said 603-hectare Boro seedbeds in Chitalmari Upazila have been destroyed. There are 15,000 farmers and 11,800 ha cultivable land in the upazila.
The situation will improve if the cold eases, said the sources.
They are advising farmers in this connection, the sources added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chief Executive Officer of Gazipur City Corporation Md Aminul Islam speaking at a press briefing
Date juice is extracted from date trees in winter
Farmer electrocuted
Two-day information fair ends in Khulna
Three killed in road mishaps in 2 dists
83 nabbed in Rajshahi
16th death anniv of Manik Saha observed in Khulna
Riverbank protection dykes become recreation centres


Latest News
Modi conveys warm wishes for Hasina
UK sees higher demand for credit card borrowing
Stocks bask in U.S.-China trade-deal afterglow
Business investment into Singapore surges to 7-yr high
IT export to exceed RMG earnings soon, Joy hopes
Quader says: EC not working at govt order
Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams
Warrant against Prothom Alo Editor among 10
3 to walk gallows for Gaibandha killing
Dams on Algi River cause extinction of water species
Most Read News
Trial against mayoral candidate Ishraq begins
BdNOG hosts eleventh confce
The Door
Bus-ambulance collision kills 3
2 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in shootout
Provision of PEC examinee expulsion cancelled
Quader, Nanak off to S’pore for treatment
Milan counting on Ibrahimovic boost in Italian Cup
Flight operations resume after 6 hrs at Dhaka airport
Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft