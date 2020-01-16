

Foggy weather damages Boro seedbeds in Bagerhat

As a result, planting of Boro paddy has become uncertain.

The farmers, who faced loss in Aman cultivation due to natural disaster last season, relied on Boro paddy for recouping the losses this time. But, the unfavourable weather frustrated them a lot.

Big damage of seedbeds occurred in Chitalmari Upazila of the district. Now, the farmers in different villages of the upazila have been thrown in dismay. For them, there is no other alternative to Boro cultivation.

Farmers said Boro saplings planted at the start of this January have become fade due to cold wave and rain.

Farmers Jinnat Ali, Kawsar Hawlader, Taposh, Mobarak Ali Muju and Shanti Chowdhury of Gatapara Village in Bagerhat Sadar Upazila said, despite damages, some saplings were left away, which were later planted in some fields. But, the recent foul weather has damaged those.

Farmer Habibur Rahman of Noapara Village in the upazila said, "I had to buy per kg Boro seed at Tk 280 to 350. The seedlings grew well. But, the inclement weather damaged the saplings."

Bagerhat Sadar and Chitalmari Upazila agriculture office sources said 603-hectare Boro seedbeds in Chitalmari Upazila have been destroyed. There are 15,000 farmers and 11,800 ha cultivable land in the upazila.

The situation will improve if the cold eases, said the sources.

They are advising farmers in this connection, the sources added.





























