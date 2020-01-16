Faulty products at DITF







International trade fair is a place for displaying all kinds of new and creative goods and products to the local and foreign buyers, sellers as well as investors. Many international buyers and investors basically choose their samples from this fair and many local consumer also choose their best one products from this fair.



But it is a matter of fact that some unscrupulous businessmen have been using this fair since long in the past as a platform for selling either lucrative but fake products or yearly unsold faulty stocks as a discounting price. This attitude by the greedy businessmen has been hampering the spirit of international trade fair as a whole and this is very unfortunate for our country's positive image in the long run.











This dubious product gives us a wrong message to the foreign buyers as well as investors. Many local consumers don't have to visit the fair for this reasons now. The authority concerned, particularly the ministry of trade and commerce, should look into the matter seriously and stop this dishonesty business for the greater welfare of the local commodity and products marketing across the world.



Md. Zillur Rahaman

