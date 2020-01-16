Good luck Payra power plant

Video
Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:26 PM
Editorial

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020

Currently the country's biggest power project Payra Power Plant, located in Patuakhali, has begun its operation on last Monday. The coal fired power plant can produce maximum 1320MW electricity. However, at the initial stage of production, a single unit of the plant has been able to produce 100MW, while production will go up gradually. Notably, it is country's first mega project to come into operation. The project is a joint venture of Bangladesh's North-West Power Generation Company Limited (NWPGCL) and China's National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC), costing about $ 2 billion. 40 lakh tonnes of coal will be required annually when the full production begins and the lion's share of it will be imported.

Country's maximum electricity--about 65 per cent--is generated from gas, while only 1.34 per cent is generated from coal. The project will help government to diversify the source of power generation, aiming to reduce dependency on gas based power projects. This plant is one of the most important power plants, initiated by the current government, to produce 40,000MW electricity by 2030. Of the projected amount, the contribution of coal will rise up to 35 per cent.

Remarkably, the maximum production of this plant will help Bangladesh to meet its growing energy needs to ensure stable economic growth and will reduce load shedding problem. Currently, the cost of generating a kilowatt-hour of electricity is $0.070 to $0.075, but it would come down when the entire plant begins full-fledged operation. Despite having positive signs of this project to our economy, it raises concern among the environmentalists. Because of it being a coal based power project it is feared that it will emit green house gases and other detrimental wastes--harmful to environment ant biodiversity.





To reduce environment related concern it is important to notice that the power plant has been built using ultra-supercritical technology, which has greater efficiency and lower emissions. It can fully capture bottom ash, fly ash, Sulphur and Nitrogen, all of which can harm the environment. Additionally, we expect the power plant's compliance and safety issues to be of highest standards.

We hope that the second unit of this project will start to supply power to the national grid within June this year, the projected time. We also hope that the power plant will run in full swing very soon, contributing to national greed with its maximum capacity. To finish with, it is essential for the joint energy authorities to ensure the cheapest possible manufacturing cost in the coming days.



