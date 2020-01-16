BCIC appoints 125 officials



Md Abdul Halim, Secretary, Ministry of Industries hands over appointment letters to some 9th and 10th grade new officials of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation at a programme on Tuesday. photo: observer

Md. Abdul Halim Secretary, Ministry of Industries expressed satisfaction over recruitment process of candidates and thanked BCIC authorities for completing the process in a fair and transparent manners. A total of 125 officials in 9th and 10th grade of some factories under the control of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) have been given appointed letter on Tuesday. Md. Abdul Halim, Secretary, Ministry of Industries was present as Chief Guest in the program and he handed over the appointment letter to officials while BCIC Chairman Md. Haiul Quaium was present as the special guest.