Four CUET students selected for PM gold medal

CHATTOGRAM, JAN 15: Four students of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) have been selected for the Prime Minister gold medal for their outstanding academic results.The selected students were- M Nazmul Huda Naeem, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Kakan Sultana, Department of Petroleum and Mining Engineering, M Saiful Islam of the Department of Civil Engineering and Shanchoi Barua, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering. This information was conveyed by a notice on the website of the Bangladesh University Grants Commission on January 5, 2020.It is to be noted that all three of the four gold medalists are currently employed as teachers in CUET. In this connection, CUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr M Rafiqul Alam greets and congratulates the gold medal achiever students.