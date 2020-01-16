Video
Thursday, 16 January, 2020
37 dengue patients being treated

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020

Thirty-seven dengue patients, including 33 in the capital, are being treated at hospitals across the country.
Four new dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday in the capital, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in its regular update.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research received 266 reports of dengue-related deaths. It reviewed 263 of them and confirmed 164 deaths last year, the DGHS said.    -UNB


