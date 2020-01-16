Jute Minister’s health condition improves

The health condition of Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital, has improved a lot.

"He can now walk normally, without anyone's assistance," said the ministry's Public Relations Officer Saikat Chandra Haldar.

"Doctors hope he'll make a full recovery soon," he added.

Minister Gazi has requested everyone to pray for his swift recovery.

He was undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital for pneumonia and was flown to Singapore on January 12 after his condition. He has since been undergoing treatment at Singapore General Hospital. -UNB



