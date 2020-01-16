Video
Thursday, 16 January, 2020, 5:25 PM
City News

BGB develops app to prevent border crimes

Published : Thursday, 16 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) has developed a mobile app named-'Report to BGB' which will assist them to prevent border crimes with the information provided to them by the citizens through this app.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated this mobile app based software application on BGB Day on December 18, 2019.
This Mobile application will help BGB take necessary actions against any unlawful incidents includes-human trafficking, drug trafficking, smuggling to border areas of the country with the information provided by the app users.
Apps user privacy will be maintained as per BGB policy.
App user can coordinate with the BGB by reporting border related nearby crime details and information anonymously. Anonymous Information given through this app is not mandatory to disclose his or her identities.
The information provided by users is exclusively for the purpose of providing service to the community. The information from the app is visible only to the concerned BGB higher officials.
This app has access to use phone camera when user wants to capture a photo, to attach with the post. The app does not use user's device inputs automatically without user's consent.
BGB will notify of any changes to its Privacy Policy by posting the new Privacy Policy here.    -BSS


