Quader, Nanak off to S’pore for treatment





Ruling AL's Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer on Tuesday.

He said, "AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader and Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak have left for Singapore at 10:00am on Tuesday."

After necessary check up and treatment, Quader may come back on Wednesday night.

He, however, couldn't confirm about Nanak's date of return after treatment.

Earlier on January 6 this year, newly promoted Awami League Presidium Member Nanak was hospitalised after a cardiac arrest.









The former state minister for local government and rural development was admitted to Dhaka's Labaid Specialised Hospital where he took initial treatment.





