Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020, 7:33 AM
Home Front Page

Quader, Nanak off to S’pore for treatment

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader and Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak on Tuesday left for Singapore for advanced medical treatment.
    Ruling AL's Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer on Tuesday.
He said, "AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader and Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak have left for Singapore at 10:00am on Tuesday."
After necessary check up and treatment, Quader may come back on Wednesday night.
He, however, couldn't confirm about Nanak's date of return after treatment.
Earlier on January 6 this year, newly promoted Awami League Presidium Member Nanak was hospitalised after a cardiac arrest.




The former state minister for local government and rural development was admitted to Dhaka's Labaid Specialised Hospital where he took initial treatment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suspension of Khaleda’s sentence: AG says govt may look into it upon appeal
Quader, Nanak off to S’pore for treatment
Investors agitate at DSE as share prices plunge  
Militant groups’ membership drive hits snag
Kill rapists in ‘crossfire’, demand MPs !
Haze over Health Ministry's new circular
Doctors have no time to listen to patients’ complaints
Experts blame climate change impact for lingering fogs


Latest News
Both Royals and Challengers eye to final
Defer city polls or face siege
Bangladesh, India ink key agreements in info, broadcasting sector
HSIA expansion: CAAB sings contract with ADC
BNP MPs stage walkout from JS
Be devoted in innovation, Joy to ICT officials
197 people affected by cold-related disease in 24 hrs
BB to provide necessary supports for developing capital market
US, Japan, EU seek new global rules limiting subsidies
Australia thrash India by 10 wickets
Most Read News
Admission forgery: DU expels 63 students
War criminal Qaiser's death penalty upheld
Dismembered body of youth found on highway
When she turns out to be worthless!
10 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
67 dead in Pakistan, India avalanches
Bangabandhu’s principles: Top priority in ‘Mujib year’
CAA: Microsoft boss calls India's new citizenship law 'sad'
Queen agrees to Harry's wishes
Keep track of your plastic wastes online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft