Haze over Health Ministry's new circular





In the circular issued on January 12, the government restricted access of journalists and researchers to government hospitals to collect information.

But interestingly the ministry in its Tuesday's circular repeated the instruction on the attendants of patients but didn't say it superseded the earlier one that imposed restrictions on journalists and researchers. So, it appears much like a smokescreen.

As per the new circular the instruction on the attendants of patients will remains in place i.e. a patient can have a maximum of two attendants.

The new instruction was circulated on Tuesday with the signature of the Deputy Secretary Md Abu Raihan Miya.

The earlier instruction issued by Md Abu Raihan Miya, Deputy Secretary under the Ministry of Health and Family Planning, said reporters and researcher must inform hospital authorities before collecting any information for their reports and research works.

In addition to that, a reporter or a researcher must submit the content or inform the respective hospital authorities for justification and must get approval from them.

The earlier instruction also barred the photo journalists and reporters from capturing any photograph of a patient, any health related activities and video.

The order letter says visiting cards must be available in every hospital and should be given to visitor upon payment of security money which could be refunded if visitors return the cards while leaving hospital.

The hospital authorities will provide maximum two visiting cards for each patient considering the severity of the health.

In addition the instruction letter also says that all the doctors, nurses, and other staff of the hospitals must carry their ID cards during their duty in hospital.

The register must include the information of the visitors including name, address, mobile number and the reason for visiting.

The Transparency International of Bangladesh (TIB) raised a question over the earlier instruction barring media personal access to hospital.





















