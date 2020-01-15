Doctors have no time to listen to patients’ complaints





When this correspondent approached her to know the reason behind her anger, she said as a patient she was not properly treated by the doctor.

"Can you imagine how inhuman it is? This doctor, a heart specialist, only took 40 seconds to know my problems. He did not listen to my problems but wrote a prescription for me. Is it humanly possible to know a patient's problems within such a short time?" she

asked. Talking to the Daily Observer, she said she has come from Barishal for a checkup for her heart problem.

This is not a lone story, thousands of patients are being treated like Munia, who often accuse the doctors for not giving enough time to them to properly explain their problems nor do they pay any attention to what they say.

Bithi Roy, 28, another patient, said it is not only lack of time that cause problems but also when they find it difficult to read the prescriptions written by the doctors.

"The prescription, they write is hardly readable. If we fail to read the prescription fixing a fresh appointment with them is another battle during any emergency," she said.

Many experts noted that doctors cannot give enough time to the patients due to excessive number of patients they have to attend to every day.

The reason behind Bangladeshi doctors being so miserly with consultation time for the patients is the imbalance in the ratio between the doctors and the patients.

According to Bangladesh Economic Review, the country has one doctor for every 2,039 people and approximately 0.6 million patients seek medical advice each day.

Referring to this fact, Brig Gen Dr AK Mahbubul Hoque, Director of BMSMMU, said, "This situation forces a doctor to spend less time with the patients."

"A doctor is so overburdened by the patients that they cannot sometimes meet the expectation of patients" he added.

However, a group of health experts and representatives of civil society said that budget allocation for the health sector is the least in Bangladesh compared to other South Asian nations.

They also noted that all the issues from developing skilled manpower, increasing the number of doctors, their professionalism and availability of other necessary logistics should be considered to address the issue.

Dr Lelin Choudhury, a medicine specialist and general secretary of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon, said in total, the allocation for health in FY 2019-20 is Tk 29,464 crore, which is 1.02 per cent of the GDP and 5.63 per cent of the total budget allocations.

"The budget allocation for the health sector is very less compared to other South Asian nations. The government must increase the allocation in the health sector," he added.

In total, the allocation for health in FY 2019-20 is Tk29,464 crore, "In the South Asian standard, the allocation should be 12 per cent of the total budget and 3 per cent of the GDP," said Dr Rashid-e- Mahbub, former BMA president and national health policy expert.

However, some health experts think that only increasing the budget will not change much of the current situation.

Prof Dr Syed Abdul Hamid, director of the Institute of Health Economics at Dhaka University said that only increasing the budget is not the solution.

"A reform of the entire medial system is needed to build a strong health sector. We have to knock on every stakeholders from government to political parties, hospital authorities to doctors to be concerned about its urgency," he said.

"Besides, bed scarcity is a major problem for the patients having complicated diseases," he added

More than 2,500 patients come to the outdoor section of the country's lone medical university hospital every day. Among them, only 100 patients get admitted each day at the indoor section of the 1,500-bed hospital.

Meanwhile, the shortage of beds is being exploited by a number of unscrupulous hospital employees who allegedly charge patients extra fees to have their beds "managed."

Once the extra fee is collected from those willing to resort to illicit methods, the dishonest staff members reportedly introduce the patients to the doctors as their relatives and request that they be admitted to the indoor of the BSMMU.

However, Prof Dr Sayedur Rahaman, Registrar of the BSMMU, claimed that they take proper measure against any kind of dishonest acts.























Munia Ahmed, 43, a primary school teacher, was visibly irritated as she got out of the third floor (Ward No 3) of the Bangladesh Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) recently.When this correspondent approached her to know the reason behind her anger, she said as a patient she was not properly treated by the doctor."Can you imagine how inhuman it is? This doctor, a heart specialist, only took 40 seconds to know my problems. He did not listen to my problems but wrote a prescription for me. Is it humanly possible to know a patient's problems within such a short time?" sheasked. Talking to the Daily Observer, she said she has come from Barishal for a checkup for her heart problem.This is not a lone story, thousands of patients are being treated like Munia, who often accuse the doctors for not giving enough time to them to properly explain their problems nor do they pay any attention to what they say.Bithi Roy, 28, another patient, said it is not only lack of time that cause problems but also when they find it difficult to read the prescriptions written by the doctors."The prescription, they write is hardly readable. If we fail to read the prescription fixing a fresh appointment with them is another battle during any emergency," she said.Many experts noted that doctors cannot give enough time to the patients due to excessive number of patients they have to attend to every day.The reason behind Bangladeshi doctors being so miserly with consultation time for the patients is the imbalance in the ratio between the doctors and the patients.According to Bangladesh Economic Review, the country has one doctor for every 2,039 people and approximately 0.6 million patients seek medical advice each day.Referring to this fact, Brig Gen Dr AK Mahbubul Hoque, Director of BMSMMU, said, "This situation forces a doctor to spend less time with the patients.""A doctor is so overburdened by the patients that they cannot sometimes meet the expectation of patients" he added.However, a group of health experts and representatives of civil society said that budget allocation for the health sector is the least in Bangladesh compared to other South Asian nations.They also noted that all the issues from developing skilled manpower, increasing the number of doctors, their professionalism and availability of other necessary logistics should be considered to address the issue.Dr Lelin Choudhury, a medicine specialist and general secretary of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon, said in total, the allocation for health in FY 2019-20 is Tk 29,464 crore, which is 1.02 per cent of the GDP and 5.63 per cent of the total budget allocations."The budget allocation for the health sector is very less compared to other South Asian nations. The government must increase the allocation in the health sector," he added.In total, the allocation for health in FY 2019-20 is Tk29,464 crore, "In the South Asian standard, the allocation should be 12 per cent of the total budget and 3 per cent of the GDP," said Dr Rashid-e- Mahbub, former BMA president and national health policy expert.However, some health experts think that only increasing the budget will not change much of the current situation.Prof Dr Syed Abdul Hamid, director of the Institute of Health Economics at Dhaka University said that only increasing the budget is not the solution."A reform of the entire medial system is needed to build a strong health sector. We have to knock on every stakeholders from government to political parties, hospital authorities to doctors to be concerned about its urgency," he said."Besides, bed scarcity is a major problem for the patients having complicated diseases," he addedMore than 2,500 patients come to the outdoor section of the country's lone medical university hospital every day. Among them, only 100 patients get admitted each day at the indoor section of the 1,500-bed hospital.Meanwhile, the shortage of beds is being exploited by a number of unscrupulous hospital employees who allegedly charge patients extra fees to have their beds "managed."Once the extra fee is collected from those willing to resort to illicit methods, the dishonest staff members reportedly introduce the patients to the doctors as their relatives and request that they be admitted to the indoor of the BSMMU.However, Prof Dr Sayedur Rahaman, Registrar of the BSMMU, claimed that they take proper measure against any kind of dishonest acts.