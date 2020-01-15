Experts blame climate change impact for lingering fogs





"The foggy weather during winter is very natural but such thick and lingering fog is quite unusual in the perspective of

Bangladeshi weather," said eminent environment expert Ainun Nishat.

He noted that such weather is the direct impact of climate change as temperature has not dropped to 15-17 Degree Celsius during daytime in the last ten years but it has happened this year.

"Such whimsical pattern of weather like drop in temperature to such level during daytime in winter season is responsible for prolonged foggy weather pattern across the country," he said.

Previously the duration of the foggy winter day would exist from dawn to early hours.

"We had foggy days during the winter season at our childhood but that started from the dawn and ended by 11:00am. But now fog lingers during daytime and it exists even for five to six days. This is quite unusual," he added.

The data of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) shows that this year the day time temperature has dropped more than the last five years.

The daytime temperate during winter season was between 24 to 28 Degree Celsius in the last five years and at night it was 10 to 12, according to the data of BMD.

Senior Meteorologist Ruhul Quddus echoed Ainun Nishat and said advection fog (a type of moving fog caused by the horizontal movement of moist air over a cold surface and the consequent cooling of that air to below its dew point) is floating from upstream to downstream like from Assam and Bihar to Bangladesh causing huge foggy weather.

Besides, the radiation fog (an evening fog over damp grounds or valleys resulting from cooling by radiation) has mixed up with the advection fog causing such long foggy weather across the country, he said.

Bangladesh recorded the lowest temperature of this year as mercury dipped to a chilling 4.5 Degrees Celsius in the country's northernmost Tentulia region.

The severe cold brought the normal life and businesses to almost standstill in parts of Bangladesh, especially in the northern region facing the Himalayan Mountains.

The current foggy weather and cold wave is sweeping through parts of Bangladesh and due to dense fog sunlight in the northern Bangladesh districts is completely absent while cars and buses are running by switching on headlights during daytime.









As many as 50 people have died in the country since November 1 of cold-related diseases.





