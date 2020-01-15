HC clears way for EC to hold city polls Jan 30





The order has cleared the way for the Election Commission to hold the polls on January 30.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice MD Khairul Alam passed the order on the writ petition after hearing from the counsels of the writ petitioner, the government and the Election Commission.

The court in its order said the SSC examination will begin across the country on February 2. The government holiday for Saraswati Puja has been fixed earlier on January 29 and nobody raised any objection against the government holiday on

January 29.

Lawyer Rana Das Gupta along with lawyer Ashok Kumar Ghosh appeared for the writ petition while Towhidul Haque argued for the EC and Deputy Attorney General Noor Us Sadiq represented the state.

Lawyer Rana Das Gupta said, ''We will file an appeal against the HC order."

According to Bangladesh calendar, the Saraswati Puja is slated for Jan 29, citing which, the Puja Udjapon Parishad urged the Election Commission to reschedule the city elections.

On January 6, lawyer Ashoke Kumar Ghosh submitted the petition urging the court to issue its directive on the Election Commission to defer the poll date of the city corporations as Saraswati Puja will be held on January 30.

In the writ petition, he said Saraswati Puja, one of the religious festivals of the Hindu Community, will take place at almost all the academic institutions in Dhaka city.

Election materials will be set up at the institutions for holding the election. Therefore, the puja will be hampered, which is contradictory to the religious sentiment, he mentioned in the petition.

On December 22, the Election Commission announced that the elections to DSCC and DNCC will be held on January 30.

Deferent organisation of the Hindu Community also urged the Election Commission to defer the election date of the two city corporations.

















