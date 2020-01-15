DU expels 67 students, suspends 13 others





Of them, 63 have been expelled for admission test forgery and the rest four for drug abuse, possessing illegal arms.

The university authorities suspended 13 more students for mugging and two others for beating up journalists. Show cause notices were also issued against the suspended students, asking them to explain their stance within seven working days.

The Disciplinary Council took the decision at its meeting on the day with Vice- Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair. DU proctor Professor AKM Golam Rabbani, also the member-secretary of the committee, confirmed the matter.

He said the accused students were involved in question paper leak and admission test forgery. They also helped others to follow illegal means to get admitted to the university, he added.

"The Syndicate will now take the final decision," Golam Rabbani said.

He said the university authorities won't spare anyone involved in anti-disciplinary activities.

On June 23 last year, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) pressed charges against 87 of 125 students on different charges, including admission test forgery. "CID, a private TV Channel and DU authorities jointly investigated this matter and identified 125 students," the proctor said.

On August 6, 2019, the Dhaka University authorities suspended 69 students on charge of cheating in admission test.

Later, the university authorities issued show cause notices, asking them to explain their stance over the allegation brought against them within seven days.

The explanations provided by the accused did not satisfy the authorities and they recommended expulsion of the students.

















