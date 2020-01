Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday arrived here concluding her three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attended the "Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week" and "Zayed Sustainability Prize" ceremony.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage that took off from the Abu Dhabi International Airport at 6:05pm(local time) landed here at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 12:05am (BST). -UNB