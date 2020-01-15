Why not primary teachers’ hiring test results illegal: HC





An HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the rule following a writ petition filed by 16 candidates challenging the test results.









Primary and Mass Education Secretary and Director General of the Department of Primary Education (DPE) and others were made respondent. Lawyer Md Kamal Hossen appeared for the writ petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the state.

Kamal said the Primary Teachers' Recruitment Regulation-2013 was not followed in the recruitment process and publishing results of the test.

He said as per the rules, the vacant posts must be filled with 60 percent women candidates, 20 percent dependents and the remaining 20 percent male candidates.

