Wednesday, 15 January, 2020, 7:32 AM
Why not primary teachers’ hiring test results illegal: HC

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday asked the government to explain in 10 days as to why the test results of assistant teachers' recruitment for government primary schools should not be declared illegal.
An HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the rule following a writ petition filed by 16 candidates challenging the test results.




Primary and Mass Education Secretary and Director General of the Department of Primary Education (DPE) and others were made respondent. Lawyer Md Kamal Hossen appeared for the writ petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the state.  
Kamal said the Primary Teachers' Recruitment Regulation-2013 was not followed in the recruitment process and publishing results of the test.
He said as per the rules, the vacant posts must be filled with 60 percent women candidates, 20 percent dependents and the remaining 20 percent male candidates.
On December 24 in 2019, the government published the results of the test selecting a total of 18,147 candidates for the assistant teacher posts. The qualified candidates have been asked to report to the respective district primary education office on February 16.



