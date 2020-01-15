India's Mirza enjoys winning return after having baby













The 33-year-old last played at the China Open in October 2017 before injuries and then the birth of son Izhaan in October 2018 meant an extended spell on the sidelines. Mirza, who is married to the former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik, partnered Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok to a 2-6, 7-6 (7/3), 10-3 victory over Georgia's Oksana Kalashnikova and Japan's Miyu Kato in the doubles.

"Today was one of the most special days of my life to have my parents and my little baby boy with me in my first match after so long... and we WON our first round," Mirza tweeted after her win.

"Feel very grateful for the love I am receiving.. BELIEF!! Takes you places YES my baby boy, we did it."

