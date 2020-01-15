Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020, 7:31 AM
Home Sports

Milan counting on Ibrahimovic boost in Italian Cup

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Milan counting on Ibrahimovic boost in Italian Cup

Milan counting on Ibrahimovic boost in Italian Cup

MILAN, JAN 14: AC Milan will be counting on the Zlatan Ibrahimovic-effect to rescue their season in the Italian Cup starting this week.
Five-time winners Milan begin their quest for a first Cup trophy since 2003 at home with a last 16 tie against SPAL.
Ibrahimovic, 38, scored on his first start back with Milan on Saturday in a 2-0 win at Cagliari which lifted his side to 10th place.
"I'll celebrate like a God at San Siro, not here," said Ibrahimovic after his first goal in the Milan jersey since May 2012.
Coach Stefano Piolo said that although the Swedish star was "not yet 100 percent" he was "an important point of reference who stimulates and encourages his teammates".
AC Milan, 10 points off the Champions League places, are favourites at home, but bottom side SPAL shocked Torino 2-1 last month for just their third win this season.
The winner will meet Torino in the quarter-finals after Walter Mazzarri's fellow northeners beat Genoa 5-3 on penalties last Thursday after both sides were tied 1-1 after extra-time.
Lazio begin their title defence at home against Cremonese, one of two Serie B sides still in contention.
Lazio are on a 10-match winning streak in the Italian league and also defeated Juventus to lift the Italian SuperCup trophy in Saudi Arabia last month.
Juventus, record 13-time winners, host fellow Serie A side Udinese, after their four-year reign was ended last season by Atalanta in the quarter-finals.
The Bergamo side went on to lose 2-0 to Lazio in the final.
Atalanta -- whose only Cup triumph was back in 1963 -- travel to Fiorentina, with Inter Milan at home against fellow top flight side Cagliari.
Roma are second behind Juventus for the number of trophies achieved in their history with nine in total but none since 2008.




Paulo Fonseca's side travel to Parma on Thursday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India's Mirza enjoys winning return after having baby
Milan counting on Ibrahimovic boost in Italian Cup
Barcelona open record gap over Real in Deloitte Money League
Barcelona sack Valverde and appoint Setien as successor
MCC in favour of retaining five-day Test cricket
WALTON becomes branding partner of Bangabandhu Nat'l Football
James Day's heartache
Richa Ghosh's best birthday gift to her father


Latest News
Both Royals and Challengers eye to final
Defer city polls or face siege
Bangladesh, India ink key agreements in info, broadcasting sector
HSIA expansion: CAAB sings contract with ADC
BNP MPs stage walkout from JS
Be devoted in innovation, Joy to ICT officials
197 people affected by cold-related disease in 24 hrs
BB to provide necessary supports for developing capital market
US, Japan, EU seek new global rules limiting subsidies
Australia thrash India by 10 wickets
Most Read News
Admission forgery: DU expels 63 students
War criminal Qaiser's death penalty upheld
Dismembered body of youth found on highway
When she turns out to be worthless!
10 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
67 dead in Pakistan, India avalanches
Bangabandhu’s principles: Top priority in ‘Mujib year’
CAA: Microsoft boss calls India's new citizenship law 'sad'
Queen agrees to Harry's wishes
Keep track of your plastic wastes online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft