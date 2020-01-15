WALTON becomes branding partner of Bangabandhu Nat'l Football





In this regards, a signing ceremony between BFF and Walton was held on Tuesday at the BFF

conference room.

BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, Bangabandhu National Championship organising committee's chairman Harunur Rashid, BFF members Shawkat Ali Khan Jahangir and Zakir Hossain Chowdhury and BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Sohag were present, among others, in the ceremony.

Harunur Rashid said Bangabandhu National Football championship would be held every year in regular basis and also thanked the Walton Group to come forward for co-operating the BFF.

Salahuddin said it was his long desire to restart the championship and finally they able to do it. It's new step in football.

BFF general secretary said the final round of the championship will be held with the participation of 10 teams.

Seventy eight teams including 63 district teams and 15 services teams will compete in the tournament which is going to be held for paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -BSS















Wanton Group become the branding partner of Bangabandhu National Football Championship schedule to begin on Friday (January 17) at 63 districts across the country.In this regards, a signing ceremony between BFF and Walton was held on Tuesday at the BFFconference room.BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, Bangabandhu National Championship organising committee's chairman Harunur Rashid, BFF members Shawkat Ali Khan Jahangir and Zakir Hossain Chowdhury and BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Sohag were present, among others, in the ceremony.Harunur Rashid said Bangabandhu National Football championship would be held every year in regular basis and also thanked the Walton Group to come forward for co-operating the BFF.Salahuddin said it was his long desire to restart the championship and finally they able to do it. It's new step in football.BFF general secretary said the final round of the championship will be held with the participation of 10 teams.Seventy eight teams including 63 district teams and 15 services teams will compete in the tournament which is going to be held for paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -BSS