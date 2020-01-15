Video
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
James Day's heartache

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Mahtab Uddin

The football of Bangladesh has been suffering due to lack of scorer for a long time. The problem is caused by playing a large number of foreigners in striking position in league and events.
Last year, the clubs were allowed to register four players for a season and play three booters in a match. Instead of reducing the quota of foreign players, the professional league committee of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is planning to raise it to five while the number of foreign players in a match will be the same.
This sourced a great deal of damage to the quality of local strikers as the local strikers were left almost no space to show their skills or practice and develop them. This ultimately hampered the national team in doing well in any level. Neither the football think tanks are not feeling the necessity of reducing the quota of foreign players nor are they taking any initiative to resolve it.
Bangladesh national football team's British head coach James Day expressed his unhappiness regarding that bad practice in local football while talking about the preparation and expectation in the Bangabandhu Gold Cup 2020.
The British was asked why the team suffers regarding scoring. While reacting to that, James, in a sorrowful tone, said, "Unless you change the system, we will still have the same problem. You can see, let's say, more twenty coaches after me here in this place. But, this problem won't be changed if you cannot change the system. Local scorers cannot score because, in league, they do not get chance to do so as there are foreign players in that position. So these locals do not get chance to develop themselves."
James usually does not speak anything of the system and yet he could not stop him from indicating at the malpractice going on in football of Bangladesh.









