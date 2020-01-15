Video
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
Richa Ghosh's best birthday gift to her father

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
BIPIN DANI  

New entrant in the Indian women's team Richa Ghosh has every reason to celebrate her inclusion in the side for the ICC World T-20.
"It is my father's birthday on Wednesday and what better gift other than this (inclusion in the national team) I could have given to him...", she said over telephone from Kolkata on Monday morning while preparing to board a flight to Siliguri.    
The 16-year-old Richa's father is a part-time umpire.
"The experience of my umpire-father will benefit me. He is always updated with the changes in the laws and has been explaining me time to time. This makes me understand the laws of the game and it has immensely helped me".  "My dad, who has also played cricket at the club level is my mentor and has guided me at the grass-root level".
"To be honest, I was not expecting the call. First I heard the good news from our senior Bengal team physio (Meenaxi Negi) and obviously all my family members were pleasantly surprised", she added.
"I used to go with my father to watch him play cricket when I was very young and that brought me to interest of cricket in me and my father admitted in Baghajatin Atheletic Club Siliguri at the age of 4 and a half years of age. Thereafter my parents fully supported me", she said about her cricket-journey.
Richa's mother Swapna is a typical housewife.  And her elder sister (Shomasree) appeared for her final exams of media science.
"She is very much dedicated to her game also as I know from the beginning she plays fearless cricket", former India player Gargi Banerjee says.




"She is full of talent, she works hard. At the age of 16 her games show lots of maturity. Overall she is a good listener too, understands her role. I wish she should walk on the ground and play important role for India", Banerjee further added.




Richa Ghosh's best birthday gift to her father


