Premier Div Volleyball rolls today





Youth and Sports Secretary M Akhtar Hossain will inaugurate the event as the chief guest of the inaugural programme at 3:30pm.

Yet the event was named a league, it will be played in knock out system where the ten participating teams were divided into two groups.

Group-A is composed of Titas Club, Bangladesh Water Development Board, Bangladesh Police AC, Bangladesh Jail and Dhaka Sabuj while Group-B gets Bangladesh Power Development Board, Boarder Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Wari club, Azad Sporting Club and Bangladesh Ansar.









Titas Club and Bangladesh Power Development Board are the defending joint champions of the event. Bangladesh Water Development Board was the third placer last time.

The two-week top volleyball event will wrap up on 28 January with the final and place decider matches and award programme at the same venue.



With the participation of ten top volleyball challengers, Bangabandhu Popular Life Premier Division Volleyball League 2020 is rolling today at the Shaheed Noor Hossain National Volleyball Stadium, Paltan in Dhaka.Youth and Sports Secretary M Akhtar Hossain will inaugurate the event as the chief guest of the inaugural programme at 3:30pm.Yet the event was named a league, it will be played in knock out system where the ten participating teams were divided into two groups.Group-A is composed of Titas Club, Bangladesh Water Development Board, Bangladesh Police AC, Bangladesh Jail and Dhaka Sabuj while Group-B gets Bangladesh Power Development Board, Boarder Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Wari club, Azad Sporting Club and Bangladesh Ansar.Titas Club and Bangladesh Power Development Board are the defending joint champions of the event. Bangladesh Water Development Board was the third placer last time.The two-week top volleyball event will wrap up on 28 January with the final and place decider matches and award programme at the same venue.