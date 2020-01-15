Video
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
Bangladesh meets defending champion Palestine today

Arab boys to keep the title, Bangladesh to do well

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
Sports Reporter

Palestine head coach Makram Daboub (L) shaking hands with Bangladesh head coach James Day (R) in presence of the key players of the respective sides on Tuesday ahead of their face off in the opening match of the Bangabandhu Gold Cup 2020. photo: BFF

Palestine head coach Makram Daboub (L) shaking hands with Bangladesh head coach James Day (R) in presence of the key players of the respective sides on Tuesday ahead of their face off in the opening match of the Bangabandhu Gold Cup 2020. photo: BFF

Bangladesh national football team is beginning its mission of the Bangabandhu Gold Cup facing off defending champion Palestine in the opening match of the event today (Wednesday) at 5:00pm at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
Ahead of the match, the head coaches and key players of the two teams came before the media men and talked about their preparation and expectation regarding the event in a pre-event briefing on Tuesday at the BFF House in Motijheel.
Makram Daboub, the head coach of the de jure sovereign state in Western Asia, said, "We are the champion team of the last event and are excited to be here once again. We want to win the title this year as well as keep the trophy."
Palestine boys came in following a four-day training programme. They had to have a long journey to reach Dhaka. The boys went to Jordan first and then United Arab Emirates (UAE) and took a flight from there to Bangladesh. It took them time and after reaching Dhaka on Monday, the boys were actually taking time to recover from exhaustion before the match.
Palestine key player Mohamed O. A. Darwish who was hailed from the Olympic team revealed that it was his first time visit in Bangladesh. This defensive midfielder said, "My heart bits whenever I represent Palestine anywhere in the world. I want to uphold the name and honour of my country here. We came here with the same goal our predecessors came with last time. We want to win the tournament."
Host Bangladesh is also holding to the same goal it had last time. Last time, Bangladesh was willing to do well. Bangladesh skipper Jamal Bhuiyan said that they were hoping to do better this year since this tournament was dedicated to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Coach James Day confirmed a bad news that two vital players of the team Nabib Newaz Jibon and Badsha were to miss the tournament due to sickness. But, Jamal said that the new booters that replaced these two were also good booters.




Now, the fans are waiting to see what the booters in red and green outfits are going to present them today in the match.




