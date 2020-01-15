Both Chattogram, Rajshahi ready to give best shot to play final





The BPL is sure to get the new crown and it was confirmed by elimination of Dhaka Platoon. Dhaka with different names lifted the trophy of the most rigorous T20i tournament of the country thrice among previous six editions. Cumilla sealed twice and Rangpur homed once. Khulna Tigers already confirmed the final beating Rajshahi Royals in the 1st qualifier of the event by 17 runs on January 13.

CCs confirmed play-offs staying at three by virtue of eight wins among 12 group stage matches and blew away Dhaka Platoon in the eliminator to spot in Qualifier 2. RRs also bagged 16 points from group stage with eight wins but occupied 2nd spot for higher run rates but lost the 1st qualifier to Khulna and got a 2nd chance to stay in race.

Chattogram have got fully fit set-up. Caribbean giant Chris Gayle, Imrul Kayes, Walton Chadwick, skipper Mahmudullah Riyad and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Shohan all are in form with the bat. Two of the top-ten wicket takers of the tournament so far Rubel Hossain and Mahedi Hasan Rana are also belong to Chattogram. So, they are comparatively the stronger side of the battle. Another reason behind their confident is the win in the last match against Dhaka.

Rajshahi conversely, a side having a lot of all-rounders. Afif Hossain, Shoeb Malik, Andre Russell, Alok Kapali, Forhad Reza and Ravi Bopara are the regular all-rounders in the playing eleven. All of them have capability to change the fate of a T20 game in a given day. Besides, they tented clean hitter Liton Das and front line bowlers like Abu Jayed Rahi, Mohammad Irfan and Taijul Islam. So, it's expected to have a cut-throat battle is waiting at the SBNCS tonight.

















