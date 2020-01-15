Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020, 7:31 AM
Home Sports

Bangabandhu BPL 2019 Qualifier 2

Both Chattogram, Rajshahi ready to give best shot to play final

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Sports Reporter

Chattogram Challengers will engage with Rajshahi Royals in the 2nd qualifier of the Bangabandhu BPL 2019 today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Both the sides are desperate to berth them to the final winning today. The clash will commence at 6:30pm (BST).
The BPL is sure to get the new crown and it was confirmed by elimination of Dhaka Platoon. Dhaka with different names lifted the trophy of the most rigorous T20i tournament of the country thrice among previous six editions. Cumilla sealed twice and Rangpur homed once. Khulna Tigers already confirmed the final beating Rajshahi Royals in the 1st qualifier of the event by 17 runs on January 13.
CCs confirmed play-offs staying at three by virtue of eight wins among 12 group stage matches and blew away Dhaka Platoon in the eliminator to spot in Qualifier 2. RRs also bagged 16 points from group stage with eight wins but occupied 2nd spot for higher run rates but lost the 1st qualifier to Khulna and got a 2nd chance to stay in race.
Chattogram have got fully fit set-up. Caribbean giant Chris Gayle, Imrul Kayes, Walton Chadwick, skipper Mahmudullah Riyad and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Shohan all are in form with the bat. Two of the top-ten wicket takers of the tournament so far Rubel Hossain and Mahedi Hasan Rana are also belong to Chattogram. So, they are comparatively the stronger side of the battle. Another reason behind their confident is the win in the last match against Dhaka.
Rajshahi conversely, a side having a lot of all-rounders. Afif Hossain, Shoeb Malik, Andre Russell, Alok Kapali, Forhad Reza and Ravi Bopara are the regular all-rounders in the playing eleven. All of them have capability to change the fate of a T20 game in a given day. Besides, they tented clean hitter Liton Das and front line bowlers like Abu Jayed Rahi, Mohammad Irfan and Taijul Islam. So, it's expected to have a cut-throat battle is waiting at the SBNCS tonight.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India's Mirza enjoys winning return after having baby
Milan counting on Ibrahimovic boost in Italian Cup
Barcelona open record gap over Real in Deloitte Money League
Barcelona sack Valverde and appoint Setien as successor
MCC in favour of retaining five-day Test cricket
WALTON becomes branding partner of Bangabandhu Nat'l Football
James Day's heartache
Richa Ghosh's best birthday gift to her father


Latest News
Both Royals and Challengers eye to final
Defer city polls or face siege
Bangladesh, India ink key agreements in info, broadcasting sector
HSIA expansion: CAAB sings contract with ADC
BNP MPs stage walkout from JS
Be devoted in innovation, Joy to ICT officials
197 people affected by cold-related disease in 24 hrs
BB to provide necessary supports for developing capital market
US, Japan, EU seek new global rules limiting subsidies
Australia thrash India by 10 wickets
Most Read News
Admission forgery: DU expels 63 students
War criminal Qaiser's death penalty upheld
Dismembered body of youth found on highway
When she turns out to be worthless!
10 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
67 dead in Pakistan, India avalanches
Bangabandhu’s principles: Top priority in ‘Mujib year’
CAA: Microsoft boss calls India's new citizenship law 'sad'
Queen agrees to Harry's wishes
Keep track of your plastic wastes online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft