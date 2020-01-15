

Bangladesh to visit Pakistan thrice to play 3 T20i, 2 Tests and 1 ODI

The decision was made during the bilateral meeting between the President of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Nazmul Hasan Papon and his Pakistan counterpart Ehsan Mani on Tuesday in Dubai after the meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The ICC Chairman Shashank Monohor was the mediator of the meeting.

According to the ICC's Future Tour Programme (FTP), Bangladesh are scheduled for three T20i matches and two Tests in Pakistan in January-February. But Bangladesh players showed unwillingness to stay in Pakistan for a month amidst security threats. The BCB proposed Pakistan to arrange a three-match T20i series only.

Pakistan in replay, showed rigidness in their stances and later on they submitted a counter offer to Bangladesh to play two Tests at least. After a recent board meeting, the BCB President informed media that it is not possible on Bangladesh's part to stay in Pakistan more than a week. "We want to go to Pakistan for as little time as possible. And it's not for Tests but for a T20i series only," he said.

The T20i matches are slated for January 24, 25 and 27 respectfully and the 1st Test match will be held between February 7 and 11. Lahore will host T20i matches while Test match will take place in Rawalpindi. Bangladesh during their 3rd visit of the year in Pakistan, will take on hosts for the solitary ODI of the tour on April 3 and the 2nd Test of the WTC from April 5 to 9. Both the matches of 3rd time's tour will be held in Karachi.















