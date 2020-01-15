Video
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020, 7:30 AM
UK budget airline Flybe in rescue talks

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020

LONDON, Jan 14: Troubled British no-frills airline Flybe has held crunch talks with the UK government over a potential rescue, a source close to the company told AFP Monday.
Officials from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Department for Transport held weekend discussions about emergency funding, according to Britain's Press Association news agency said. Flybe, based in Exeter in southwest England, employs about 2,000 people and is owned by a consortium led by Virgin Atlantic.
It carries around eight million passengers annually and flies to 170 destinations around Europe from its British hubs.
The loss-making carrier was a year ago bought by the 'Connect Airways' consortium, which also comprises infrastructure specialist Stobart and investment firm Cyrus.
However, Flybe, which said on its Twitter feed it would not comment on what it termed rumours or speculation, has since failed to recover in the face of weak consumer demand, fierce competition and a slowdown in Britain's Brexit-facing economy.    -AFP


