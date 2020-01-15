Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020, 7:30 AM
Home Business

Etihad Guest signs partnership with Gulf Air

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

ABU DHABI, Jan 14: Etihad Guest, the loyalty programme for Etihad Airways, has inked a new partnership with Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, further enhancing benefits for its members.
The partnership expands on the codeshare agreement between the two airlines and provides further cooperation between the frequent flyer programmes, Etihad Guest and Falconflyer. This allows members to earn and redeem miles reciprocally on all flights across both networks. In both cases, the number of miles earned will depend upon the class of travel flown.
Robin Kamark, chief commercial officer for Etihad Aviation Group, said: "Our recently redesigned, upgraded, and relaunched loyalty programme, Etihad Guest, welcomes another valued partner that offers our members even more opportunities to earn and redeem their miles. This new and exciting partnership helps us continuously evolve and improve our loyalty programme based on the needs of our guests and inline with our ever-changing industry."
Vincent Coste, chief commercial officer for Gulf Air, said: "Gulf Air entered into a strategic codeshare partnership with Etihad Airways in March 2019. As an additional value proposition, we are delighted to build upon our successful partnership by further providing our Falconflyer members with the opportunity to earn and spend their Gulf Air miles on the Etihad Airways' network."
Gulf Air connects its passengers to 48 destinations across the Gulf, Europe, Africa, Asia, and India. The new partnership provides Gulf Air guests with access to a broader network of destinations, particularly to North America where they can take advantage of Etihad's USA pre-clearance, the only United States Customs and Border Protection facility in the Middle East. It allows US bound passengers to process all immigration, customs and agriculture inspections in Abu Dhabi before they board their flight to one of Etihad's four North American destinations.    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK PM says Huawei critics need to suggest alternatives
UK budget airline Flybe in rescue talks
Palm oil prices fall in Kuala Lumpur
Etihad Guest signs partnership with Gulf Air
China’s 2019 trade surplus with US narrows to $295.8b
Emirates, Etihad resume flights to Philippines
Dubai-based JV wins deal to build BD 55mw solar plant
Oil extends decline as supply disruption fears recede


Latest News
Both Royals and Challengers eye to final
Defer city polls or face siege
Bangladesh, India ink key agreements in info, broadcasting sector
HSIA expansion: CAAB sings contract with ADC
BNP MPs stage walkout from JS
Be devoted in innovation, Joy to ICT officials
197 people affected by cold-related disease in 24 hrs
BB to provide necessary supports for developing capital market
US, Japan, EU seek new global rules limiting subsidies
Australia thrash India by 10 wickets
Most Read News
Admission forgery: DU expels 63 students
War criminal Qaiser's death penalty upheld
Dismembered body of youth found on highway
When she turns out to be worthless!
10 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
67 dead in Pakistan, India avalanches
Bangabandhu’s principles: Top priority in ‘Mujib year’
CAA: Microsoft boss calls India's new citizenship law 'sad'
Queen agrees to Harry's wishes
Keep track of your plastic wastes online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft