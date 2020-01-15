Video
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020, 7:30 AM
Business

China’s 2019 trade surplus with US narrows to $295.8b

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020

BEIJING, Jan 14: China's trade surplus with the United States for December stood at $23.18 billion, Reuters calculation based on Chinese customs data showed on Tuesday, narrowing slightly from the $24.6 billion surplus posted for November.
For the full year, China posted a $295.8 billion trade surplus with the United States, down from $323.33 billion in 2018, according to Reuters calculations.
Customs said China's total trade with the United States fell 14.6per cent in 2019, with exports dropping 12.5per cent and imports slipping 20.9per cent.    -Reuters


