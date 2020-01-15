Video
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
Business

Emirates, Etihad resume flights to Philippines

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020

Jan 14: Falling ash from Taal volcano pushed aviation officials to temporarily shut down Manila's main international airport, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flight and stranded tens of thousands of travellers.
UAE airlines Emirates and Etihad Airways have resumed flights to Manila following the partial reopening of the airport.
"Further to the cancellation of flights to the Philippines on January 13 due to the eruption of Taal volcano, Emirates' flights to and from Manila, Clark and Cebu will resume from January 14," Emirates said in a statement.
"Customers connecting onto flights to Manila, Clark and Cebu in Dubai will be accepted for travel at origin from January 15. The passengers have the option to change their bookings up to seven days for tickets issued on or before 12 January 2020," the airline added.
Etihad Airways has also resumed flights to and  from Abu Dhabi to Manila. Customers are advised to check the latest status of flights is available on www.etihad.com.
Meanwhile, Ninoy Aquino International Airport resumed reduced operations on Monday and was gradually recovering on Tuesday, but a backlog of cancelled flights resulted in ongoing pain for travellers.
Taal volcano's last eruption was in 1977, but it has a long history of activity. In 1965 the volcano, which is a popular tourist attraction set in a picturesque lake, killed some 200 people.
The country's most powerful explosion in recent years was the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo, about 100 kilometres northwest of Manila, which killed more than 800 people.    
    -Khaleej Times


