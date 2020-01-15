Dubai-based JV wins deal to build BD 55mw solar plant





This is one of the long waited projects of the government that contributed to a balanced energy-mix and a reduction in environmental pollution in the Bangladesh.

The Project will be developed on a Build Own Operate (BOO) basis under a 20 years concession agreement.

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), pursuant to approval from the Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources (MPEMR), awarded the project this week.

BPDB had earlier announced the Consortium as the 'lowest bidder' with the competitive tariff of $0.0748/kWh - the lowest ever reported in Bangladesh.

Under the project, the Metito led Consortium will build the power plant in Rangunia, Chattogram on the land provided by BPDB.

The Consortium is well equipped to deliver this project at world-class quality and is aiming to commission the project by the second half of next year. The power plant will be connected to the 132/33 kV Chandraghona Grid Substation by a single ckt 132 kV line.

Metito most recently extended its unmatched experience developing Public Private Partnership Projects ("PPPs") in the water sector to cover the alternative energy sector with focus on developing solar, wind and waste-to-energy power projects. This is the first alternative energy project for Metito in Bangladesh.

Metito Managing Director Rami Ghandour said: "We are honored to be part of this truly synergistic and formidable consortium where all partners bring unique expertise to the mix, maximizing shared value to our client and the community.

"We now look forward to working closely with BPDB to move to the next stages of the project and we are confident it will be a huge success".

By the end of year 2019, Jinko owns and operates nearly 350 solar PV projects globally with about 3.1 GW of solar PV operating assets in China alone. Jinko is also owner and operator of the world's largest solar PV plant, the 1.77 GW; Sweihan plant.

The company contributes hands-on technical and operational experience to the consortium which will ensure a smooth and sustainable operation of the plant.









Al Jomaih Energy and Water (AEW) is the energy and water arm of Al Jomaih Holding Company, one of the most prominent businesses in Saudi Arabia with business interests ranging from automotive sales to service, spares, and lubricants. AEW is a developer of large scale power and water assets in Asia, Africa and Middle East.





