Annual Sales Conference-2019 of Organic Health Care Ltd

Wednesday, 15 January, 2020, 7:30 AM
Home Business

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Organic Health Care Ltd Managing Director Md. Mostafizur Rahman inaugurating its 'Annual Sales Conference-2019' at Marriott Convention Centre in Dhaka recently.  General Manager for Sales and Marketing  Md. Habibur Rahman Chowdhury and other officials are seen also in the picture among others. Around 700 sales representatives from across the country attended the event. The programme as wrapped up with exciting award giving ceremony among the best performers.




