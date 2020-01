First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali















First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali inaugurating Barishal zonal office at M. Jahan Tower (3rd floor), Fallpotti, Port Road, Barishal Sadar on Sunday accompanied by its Additional Managing Director Abdul Aziz, Barishal Zonal Head Md. Rezaul Islam and other bank officials and local elites, said a press release. photo: Bank