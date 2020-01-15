Video
Bangladesh Commerce Bank (BCB) Ltd Chairman Dr. Engr. Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director (Current Charge) Zafar Alam, Director Md. Wahiduzzaman Khandaker, Deputy Managing Director Md. Rezaul Karim at the Annual Business Conference-2020  of the bank at a hotel in Dhaka city recently. Branch managers and divisional heads of the head office participated in the event.  Managing Director reviewed the achievements of the bank in the outgoing colander and set targets for current year in the conference with specific guidelines how to achieve it, said a press release.     photo: Bank


