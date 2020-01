A B M Abdul Fattah

Before taking over, Abdul Fattah has served as the Additional Secretary in the Energy and Mineral Resources Division (EMRD), says a press release.









He joined the Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration Cadre) in 1989. During his long and versatile career, he served in field level and various important government positions.





