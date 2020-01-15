Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020, 7:29 AM
Home Business

RBI purchases $6.9 billion from spot market in November

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

MUMBAI, Jan 14: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained a net purchaser of the US dollar in November, buying $6.928 billion from the spot market on a net basis, central bank data showed.
The RBI had bought $7.458 billion of the greenback and sold $530 million in the spot market in the reporting month.
In October, the RBI had net bought $7.102 billion of the US currency. It had purchased $7.302 billion and sold $200 million in the spot market.
In November 2018, the RBI had net sold $644 million, buying $3.127 billion from the spot market and selling $3.771 billion.
In FY19, the apex bank was a net seller of dollars, offloading $15.377 billion in the spot market. It had bought $40.804 billion and sold $56.181 billion in the year to March 2019.
In FY18, the RBI had net purchased USD 33.689 billion from the spot market. Its total dollar purchase was at $52.068 billion, while it sold only $18.379 billion.
In the forward dollar market, the outstanding sales at the end of November stood at $6.143 billion, compared to sale of $7.473 billion in October, the data showed.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK PM says Huawei critics need to suggest alternatives
UK budget airline Flybe in rescue talks
Palm oil prices fall in Kuala Lumpur
Etihad Guest signs partnership with Gulf Air
China’s 2019 trade surplus with US narrows to $295.8b
Emirates, Etihad resume flights to Philippines
Dubai-based JV wins deal to build BD 55mw solar plant
Oil extends decline as supply disruption fears recede


Latest News
Both Royals and Challengers eye to final
Defer city polls or face siege
Bangladesh, India ink key agreements in info, broadcasting sector
HSIA expansion: CAAB sings contract with ADC
BNP MPs stage walkout from JS
Be devoted in innovation, Joy to ICT officials
197 people affected by cold-related disease in 24 hrs
BB to provide necessary supports for developing capital market
US, Japan, EU seek new global rules limiting subsidies
Australia thrash India by 10 wickets
Most Read News
Admission forgery: DU expels 63 students
War criminal Qaiser's death penalty upheld
Dismembered body of youth found on highway
When she turns out to be worthless!
10 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
67 dead in Pakistan, India avalanches
Bangabandhu’s principles: Top priority in ‘Mujib year’
CAA: Microsoft boss calls India's new citizenship law 'sad'
Queen agrees to Harry's wishes
Keep track of your plastic wastes online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft