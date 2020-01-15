Yuan soars, yen falls as US drops China FX manipulator label





LONDON, Jan 14: The Japanese yen plumbed eight-month lows while China's yuan climbed to its highest level since July on Tuesday as the US Treasury Department reversed its decision in August to designate China as a currency manipulator.The announcement came as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He arrived in Washington ahead of Wednesday's signing with US President Donald Trump of a preliminary trade agreement aimed at easing tensions between the two countries."Washington's decision to lift its designation of currency manipulator on China has added to the positive mood that has been already in place ahead of the signing of the trade deal," said Minori Uchida, chief currency strategist at MUFG Bank.In onshore trade, the yuan strengthened to 6.8731 per dollar CNY=CFXS, its strongest level since late July. It was last at 6.8842. -Reuters