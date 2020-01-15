Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020, 7:29 AM
Home Business

EU trade chief heads to Washington on truce mission

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

EU Trade commissioner Phil Hogan

EU Trade commissioner Phil Hogan

BRUSSELS, Jan 14: The Euro�pean Union's top trade official heads to Washington on Tuesday on a sensitive mission to mend ties with the United States and end several years of protectionist battles.
Trade commissioner Phil Hogan's most urgent task will be to defuse a row over a French digital tax that Washington has pledged to avenge by imposing duties on $2.4 billion of French goods.
EU-US trade relations have deteriorated since President Donald Trump came to power three years ago and declared a war against the yawning trade deficit with Europe.
"The trip will be an opportunity to find common ground and hopefully potential solutions to some of the problems we have been discussing over the past weeks and months," a European Commission spokesperson said on Monday.
"In a nutshell, we expect this engagement to be a stepping stone in an effort to refresh and invigorate a positive transatlantic trade relationship," he said Hogan will sit down with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Secre�tary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross as well as members of Congress, the EU said.
The earliest transatlantic skirmish came when Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, notably from the EU, which responded by taxing iconic US products, including denim jeans and motorcycles.
Trump has also been threatened duties on European cars, which is of particular concern to Germany, but has so far backed down under the pressure of US congress.
Finally, the World Trade Organization (WTO) has authorised Washington to impose punitive taxes on $7.5bn of European products, part of the decades long dispute over the union's subsidies to Airbus.
The EU, which accuses Boeing of receiving US subsidies, plans to retaliate once it has received the green light from the WTO, probably later this year.
The visit by Hogan comes the same week that the US is expected to sign a trade truce with China after their row destabilised the world economy.
The EU has sought to engage the US on jointly fighting Chinese protectionism, but has so far failed.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK PM says Huawei critics need to suggest alternatives
UK budget airline Flybe in rescue talks
Palm oil prices fall in Kuala Lumpur
Etihad Guest signs partnership with Gulf Air
China’s 2019 trade surplus with US narrows to $295.8b
Emirates, Etihad resume flights to Philippines
Dubai-based JV wins deal to build BD 55mw solar plant
Oil extends decline as supply disruption fears recede


Latest News
Both Royals and Challengers eye to final
Defer city polls or face siege
Bangladesh, India ink key agreements in info, broadcasting sector
HSIA expansion: CAAB sings contract with ADC
BNP MPs stage walkout from JS
Be devoted in innovation, Joy to ICT officials
197 people affected by cold-related disease in 24 hrs
BB to provide necessary supports for developing capital market
US, Japan, EU seek new global rules limiting subsidies
Australia thrash India by 10 wickets
Most Read News
Admission forgery: DU expels 63 students
War criminal Qaiser's death penalty upheld
Dismembered body of youth found on highway
When she turns out to be worthless!
10 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
67 dead in Pakistan, India avalanches
Bangabandhu’s principles: Top priority in ‘Mujib year’
CAA: Microsoft boss calls India's new citizenship law 'sad'
Queen agrees to Harry's wishes
Keep track of your plastic wastes online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft