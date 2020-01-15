Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020, 7:28 AM
Home Business

Direct BD - Thai sea route under FTA agreement

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

Direct BD - Thai sea route under FTA agreement

Direct BD - Thai sea route under FTA agreement

Free Trade Agreement between Thailand and Bangladesh is agreed in principle, by both side, during the 5th Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting between the two nations on Jan 8 2020 in Bangkok.
Thailand is ready for Free Trade Agreement talks and required for FTA joint study on its feasibility, Thai government officials media in the Thai capital.
Bangladesh is Thailand's third-largest trade partner in South Asia after India and Pakistan, with annual bilateral trade worth $1.25 billion in 2018, down 4.4% from the previous year.
So far, Thailand is having a significant trade surplus, with exports to Bangladesh amounting to $1.2 billion and imports worth just $59.24 million.
Thailand exports from Bangladesh cement, plastic pellets, chemical products, textiles, steel, tapioca products, air conditioners, cosmetics, and automobiles and parts; importing a small amount of garments, scientific and medical gear, fresh and frozen aquatic animals, and machinery and parts.
Thailand's direct investment in Bangladesh totalled $1.5 billion from 2006 to 2019, mainly in agriculture and processed agricultural industries, construction, and hotels and related services, while Bangladesh's investment in Thailand was worth $1.12 million during the period.
All import/export goods are transported to/from Bangkok and Laem Chabang ports, via transit ports in Malaysia, mainly Port Klang, and Singapore, delivery time being some 7-12 days.
There is an alternative route, which excludes transit ports and transshipments, project being mulled over for quite some time. It's a direct route between Chittagong Port and Thailand's Port of Ranong in Andaman sea. Delivery time will be shortened to some 5 days. This project was also discussed during 5th Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting, and both sides agreed it has to be expedited.
Shipping news portal - Maritime Bulletin says: This route of course, requires a feasibility study, and hopefully, it will take into consideration a very interesting option, which will undoubtedly, make route more viable, and more than that - it may attract shippers from other countries in the region, such as Vietnam or Philippines, or Cambodia.
As long as the ship or ships, deployed on this route, will be calling just two ports, Chittagong and Ranong, this ships or these ships can be operated using conventional heavy fuel oil, which is much cheaper than low-sulphur fuel, or other alternatives, like scrubber, LNG, etc. All both countries should do is to include this option in route agreement, and there are no other parties or laws which may prevent it.
Of course transit cargo flows will require expansion of land bridge between Ranong port and ports of Gulf of Siam, and quite a number of other routes, already existing or projected, first of all routes, included into Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Project.




Such bilateral or multirateral agreements may indeed, mitigate or neutralize IMO 2020 Cap economically destructive consequences, if applied in international shipping.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK PM says Huawei critics need to suggest alternatives
UK budget airline Flybe in rescue talks
Palm oil prices fall in Kuala Lumpur
Etihad Guest signs partnership with Gulf Air
China’s 2019 trade surplus with US narrows to $295.8b
Emirates, Etihad resume flights to Philippines
Dubai-based JV wins deal to build BD 55mw solar plant
Oil extends decline as supply disruption fears recede


Latest News
Both Royals and Challengers eye to final
Defer city polls or face siege
Bangladesh, India ink key agreements in info, broadcasting sector
HSIA expansion: CAAB sings contract with ADC
BNP MPs stage walkout from JS
Be devoted in innovation, Joy to ICT officials
197 people affected by cold-related disease in 24 hrs
BB to provide necessary supports for developing capital market
US, Japan, EU seek new global rules limiting subsidies
Australia thrash India by 10 wickets
Most Read News
Admission forgery: DU expels 63 students
War criminal Qaiser's death penalty upheld
Dismembered body of youth found on highway
When she turns out to be worthless!
10 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
67 dead in Pakistan, India avalanches
Bangabandhu’s principles: Top priority in ‘Mujib year’
CAA: Microsoft boss calls India's new citizenship law 'sad'
Queen agrees to Harry's wishes
Keep track of your plastic wastes online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft