Wednesday, 15 January, 2020, 7:28 AM
Land dev at Japanese EZ begins next month

Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
Business Correspondent

The land development works for Japanese Economic Zone (EZ) at Araihazar upazila in Narayanganj district will begin from next month as all necessary procedures have almost been completed in this regard.
"We are going to finance for contractor's land development cost,  contractor selection process has already been completed, the contract is scheduled to be signed this month and land development to start from next month," said Wataru Osawa, JICA representative in Dhaka on Tuesday.
BSS adds: the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) earlier has approved the Taka 1081.45 crore land development and other necessary works  for the Japanese EZ now being built on 1,000 acres of land in the outskirt of the                  capital.
According to the approval, TOA Corporation of Japan has been awarded                                    the contract for land development, erecting boundary walls, building connecting                    roads, pumping stations and excavating retention canals at the project site.
Wataru Osawa told the agency that JICA will finance for the off-site infrastructure of the economic zone, like power plant, sub-station, access road, land development and some cannels.
He said Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) and Japanese developer has already established a new special purpose company (SPC) to manage the new EZ  from under one roof.
Wataru Osawa informed that JICA is funding in the EZ under the "Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Promotion Project" and the project will also finance the Japanese and other FDI companies for their short-term, midterm and long-term capital investment and operations to promote investment in Bangladesh.
Under the project, he said, investors in Japanese EZ, Japanese and Bangladeshi or other foreign joint venture enterprises and Bangladeshi companies which are expected to have more than $1 million of deal with the Japanese firms will get low interest loan.
Wataru Osawa hoped that higher level industries will be set up in the EZ as all sorts of modern facilities will be ensured there.
Through establishment of this EZ, planned industrialization would be ensured side by side many new employment opportunities would be created.
After the exchange of visits of the Prime Ministers between the two countries in 2014, the number of Japanese inventors in Bangladesh is increasing day by day. Now, Japanese business community has started to pay attention to Bangladesh as the next destination of investment.
The zone is expected to attract up to US$20 billion foreign investments, mostly from Japan. The investment is likely to play an important role in creating employment and also in transferring technologies to this country. The zone will  have an appropriate recycling plant to remove industrial wastes.




Industries from the agro-food, light engineering, chemical, automobileassembly, garments and pharmaceutical sectors are planned in the industrial estate. It is          likely to create around 100,000 jobs.


