PM urges DP World to invest in BD



DP World Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem meets Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her place of residence in Abu Dhabi. photo : pid

"You can come up with investment not only in the energy sector but also in ports (of Bangladesh)," she said when DP World Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem met her at her place of residence in Abu Dhabi.

Besides, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) Saif Humaid AL Falasi and UAE prominent businessmen separately met the visiting Prime Minister here.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

DP World has taken a venture to set up a 1300-MW power plant in Sonagazi of Feni as the land for the power plant is being allocated to the company, he said.

The firm apprised the Prime Minister of the progress of work on the power plant.

Mentioning that there is huge potential for DP World in the shipbuilding sector in Bangladesh, the Prime Minister invited the Dubai-based company to make investment in the sector.

The company chairman said Bangladesh has progressed much in the ICT sector and it is now the second largest country in terms of outsourcing supply.

Sheikh Hasina said the company can make investment in setting up hi-tech park in Bangladesh.

DP World is a world leader in global supply chain solutions, particularly specialised in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services, free zones and more.

A Memorandum of Understanding (Addendum to the previous MoU) was signed between the ENOC and the Energy and Mineral Division of Bangladesh during the meeting with the ENOC Chief Executive Officer.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid inked the document on behalf of Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, PMO Secretary Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah and PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon were present at the meetings.









Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook AL Maktoum, member of the ruling family of Dubai, UAE, also paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister at her place of residence. -UNB





