BCL to start poll campaign for AL aspirants

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student front of ruling Awami League (AL), decided to form ward-level committees to expedite city polls campaign for AL mayoral candidates. They will go from door to door to woo voters and find out problems of city dwellers. Later they will submit a report to their candidates to solve them in future. BCL central President Al Nahian Khan Joy will coordinate the committees in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee will coordinate the committees in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC). While talking to this correspondent, Al Nahian Joy said, "We have formed two teams to coordinate and monitor the election campaign of our candidates."