Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020, 7:28 AM
Home Back Page

Casino Business

Gandaria AL leaders Enamul, Rupon remanded

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Court Correspondent

Enamul Haque Enu and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan, who ran a casino illegally, were on Tuesday placed on a four-day remand by a Dhaka court in two money laundering cases.
Enamul ,  vice-president of Gendaria Awami League, was placed on remand in a case filed with Gendaria Police Station, while Rupon, joint general secretary of the unit, was put  on remand in another money laundering case filed with Sutrapur Police Station.
Their accomplice Sheikh Sunny Mostafa, who gave them shelter in a residence at Keraniganj, was placed on a three-day remand in a case filed with Genderia Police Station.
 Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the orders after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Inspector Mehedi Maksud, also the investigation officer of the cases, produced them before the court with a 10-day remand prayer in each case.
A team of CID in a drive on Monday arrested Enamul, Rupon and their accomplice Sunny from Keraniganj for their alleged involvement in running casino business.
Enamul is the director of Dhaka Wanderers Club and his brother Rupon is a shareholder of the club.
CID personnel also recovered Tk 40 lakh and 12 mobile phone sets from their possession.
The two brothers went into hiding soon after the government started drive against illegal casino business last year.
On September 25 in 2019, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided the houses of Enamul and Rupon in Old Dhaka and seized Tk 5 crore in cash, 720 tolas of gold ornaments and five firearms.
Seven cases were filed against them with Wari, Gendaria and Sutrapur police stations under the money laundering prevention, special powers and firearms acts last year. During the drive against casinos, Enamul and Rupon fled to Cox's Bazar. They planned to flee to Malaysia through Myanmar, but they failed due to the vigilance of the law enforcers, according to CID officials.
They later returned to Dhaka and took shelter at a rented flat of one of their employees. They were arrested from there on Monday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US Senate to begin impeachment trial against Trump on Jan 21
PM returns from UAE
BCL to start poll campaign for AL aspirants
Gandaria AL leaders Enamul, Rupon remanded
Joy receives Asocio Award
Pro-AL officials get poll duty, alleges BNP
Govt agencies’ surplus money to go to public coffer
Flight operations resume after 6 hrs at Dhaka airport


Latest News
Both Royals and Challengers eye to final
Defer city polls or face siege
Bangladesh, India ink key agreements in info, broadcasting sector
HSIA expansion: CAAB sings contract with ADC
BNP MPs stage walkout from JS
Be devoted in innovation, Joy to ICT officials
197 people affected by cold-related disease in 24 hrs
BB to provide necessary supports for developing capital market
US, Japan, EU seek new global rules limiting subsidies
Australia thrash India by 10 wickets
Most Read News
Admission forgery: DU expels 63 students
War criminal Qaiser's death penalty upheld
Dismembered body of youth found on highway
When she turns out to be worthless!
10 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
67 dead in Pakistan, India avalanches
Bangabandhu’s principles: Top priority in ‘Mujib year’
CAA: Microsoft boss calls India's new citizenship law 'sad'
Queen agrees to Harry's wishes
Keep track of your plastic wastes online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft