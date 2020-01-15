Gandaria AL leaders Enamul, Rupon remanded





Enamul , vice-president of Gendaria Awami League, was placed on remand in a case filed with Gendaria Police Station, while Rupon, joint general secretary of the unit, was put on remand in another money laundering case filed with Sutrapur Police Station.

Their accomplice Sheikh Sunny Mostafa, who gave them shelter in a residence at Keraniganj, was placed on a three-day remand in a case filed with Genderia Police Station.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the orders after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Inspector Mehedi Maksud, also the investigation officer of the cases, produced them before the court with a 10-day remand prayer in each case.

A team of CID in a drive on Monday arrested Enamul, Rupon and their accomplice Sunny from Keraniganj for their alleged involvement in running casino business.

Enamul is the director of Dhaka Wanderers Club and his brother Rupon is a shareholder of the club.

CID personnel also recovered Tk 40 lakh and 12 mobile phone sets from their possession.

The two brothers went into hiding soon after the government started drive against illegal casino business last year.

On September 25 in 2019, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided the houses of Enamul and Rupon in Old Dhaka and seized Tk 5 crore in cash, 720 tolas of gold ornaments and five firearms.

Seven cases were filed against them with Wari, Gendaria and Sutrapur police stations under the money laundering prevention, special powers and firearms acts last year. During the drive against casinos, Enamul and Rupon fled to Cox's Bazar. They planned to flee to Malaysia through Myanmar, but they failed due to the vigilance of the law enforcers, according to CID officials.

They later returned to Dhaka and took shelter at a rented flat of one of their employees. They were arrested from there on Monday.

































