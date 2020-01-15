Video
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
Joy receives Asocio Award

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy on Tuesday received the Asocio Award, the most prestigious recognition of technology sector in Asia Pacific Region.
Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organization (ASOCIO), an international platform representing 24 economies throughout Asia Pacific, awarded Bangladesh for its inclusion of technology in education.
Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) project of Bangladesh Computer Council under the ICT Division achieved the international recognition in the category of ICT Education annual conference of Associo in Malaysia in November last year.
ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak handed over the award to Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy at a meeting at ICT Tower in capital's Agargaon on Tuesday.
Among others, ICT Division Senior Secretary Zeaul Alam and iDEA Project Director Syed Mojibul Huq also present on the occasion.
Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Advisor Sajeeb Wazed expressed his pleasure and congratulated everyone for this remarkable achievement by ICT Division.
He urged ICT officials to be devoted in innovation, not to replicate the innovations of others in the ICT sector.
"We've to be dedicated in innovation without following others.
Bangladesh is becoming a role model of ICT across the world and the award is an acknowledgement of this," the ICT adviser said, calling upon the ICT officials to adopt the best global practices in the country's ICT sector.
Joy observed the 'Digital Opinion Monitoring System' introduced recently by the ICT Division following the instruction of the Cabinet Division. "This system will play an important role in improving the services of the ICT Division," he added.
Project Director Huq said the Startup Bangladesh-iDEA has taken various initiatives for the development of entrepreneurs from the initiative.
The project is working to create skilled manpower and entrepreneur through training and mentoring in the ICT sector, besides making a significant contribution to the implementation of Digital Bangladesh.


