Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020, 7:28 AM
Home Back Page

Pro-AL officials get poll duty, alleges BNP

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

BNP on Tuesday alleged that "pro-Awami League" officials have been given the responsibility for conducting the elections to two Dhaka city corporations billed for January 30.
"We know those having pro-AL backgrounds given the responsibility for holding elections to the two city corporations. We also know who went to a minister for getting approval for a vehicle and who took the government land for getting permission for one's own school," said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
Speaking at a programme at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, he further said, "Those who lack ethical values have been given charges to conduct voting through EVMs. Most countries have already rejected these machines as those can be manipulated."
The BNP leader said their party is against the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the city polls as it thinks people's verdict will not be reflected if the voting is held with the machines.
About Monday's by-polls to Chattogram-8 constituency, he said voters were not allowed to go to the polling stations as the ruling party supports exploded hand bombs and attacked people with sticks.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US Senate to begin impeachment trial against Trump on Jan 21
PM returns from UAE
BCL to start poll campaign for AL aspirants
Gandaria AL leaders Enamul, Rupon remanded
Joy receives Asocio Award
Pro-AL officials get poll duty, alleges BNP
Govt agencies’ surplus money to go to public coffer
Flight operations resume after 6 hrs at Dhaka airport


Latest News
Both Royals and Challengers eye to final
Defer city polls or face siege
Bangladesh, India ink key agreements in info, broadcasting sector
HSIA expansion: CAAB sings contract with ADC
BNP MPs stage walkout from JS
Be devoted in innovation, Joy to ICT officials
197 people affected by cold-related disease in 24 hrs
BB to provide necessary supports for developing capital market
US, Japan, EU seek new global rules limiting subsidies
Australia thrash India by 10 wickets
Most Read News
Admission forgery: DU expels 63 students
War criminal Qaiser's death penalty upheld
Dismembered body of youth found on highway
When she turns out to be worthless!
10 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
67 dead in Pakistan, India avalanches
Bangabandhu’s principles: Top priority in ‘Mujib year’
CAA: Microsoft boss calls India's new citizenship law 'sad'
Queen agrees to Harry's wishes
Keep track of your plastic wastes online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft