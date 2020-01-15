Pro-AL officials get poll duty, alleges BNP





"We know those having pro-AL backgrounds given the responsibility for holding elections to the two city corporations. We also know who went to a minister for getting approval for a vehicle and who took the government land for getting permission for one's own school," said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking at a programme at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, he further said, "Those who lack ethical values have been given charges to conduct voting through EVMs. Most countries have already rejected these machines as those can be manipulated."

The BNP leader said their party is against the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the city polls as it thinks people's verdict will not be reflected if the voting is held with the machines.

About Monday's by-polls to Chattogram-8 constituency, he said voters were not allowed to go to the polling stations as the ruling party supports exploded hand bombs and attacked people with sticks. -UNB

























