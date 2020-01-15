Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020, 7:28 AM
Home Back Page

Flight operations resume after 6 hrs at Dhaka airport

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport resumed on Tuesday morning after six hours of disruption caused by thick fog.
A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines took off from Shahjalal airport at 9:40am for Kuala Lumpur, said airport sources.
Flights on domestic routes remained suspended since 3:30am, Beni Madhab Biswas, deputy director of Dhaka airport, told UNB.
Earlier in the morning, four international flights were diverted to Kolkata.
Dense fog often disrupts operations at the country's airports during winter.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US Senate to begin impeachment trial against Trump on Jan 21
PM returns from UAE
BCL to start poll campaign for AL aspirants
Gandaria AL leaders Enamul, Rupon remanded
Joy receives Asocio Award
Pro-AL officials get poll duty, alleges BNP
Govt agencies’ surplus money to go to public coffer
Flight operations resume after 6 hrs at Dhaka airport


Latest News
Both Royals and Challengers eye to final
Defer city polls or face siege
Bangladesh, India ink key agreements in info, broadcasting sector
HSIA expansion: CAAB sings contract with ADC
BNP MPs stage walkout from JS
Be devoted in innovation, Joy to ICT officials
197 people affected by cold-related disease in 24 hrs
BB to provide necessary supports for developing capital market
US, Japan, EU seek new global rules limiting subsidies
Australia thrash India by 10 wickets
Most Read News
Admission forgery: DU expels 63 students
War criminal Qaiser's death penalty upheld
Dismembered body of youth found on highway
When she turns out to be worthless!
10 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area
Bangabandhu’s principles: Top priority in ‘Mujib year’
67 dead in Pakistan, India avalanches
CAA: Microsoft boss calls India's new citizenship law 'sad'
Queen agrees to Harry's wishes
Keep track of your plastic wastes online
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft