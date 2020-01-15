Severe weather hits Pakistan, Afghanistan killing 110 people





At least 75 people died and 64 were injured across Pakistan, with several still missing, while a further 39 people were killed in Afghanistan, according to officials in both countries.

Forecasts suggest more harsh weather is on the way.

Pakistani Kashmir was the worst-hit area, with 55 people killed and 10 others missing, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement.

In the picturesque but conflict-riven Neelum Valley in Kashmir, heavy snowfall triggered several avalanches, including one that killed at least 19 people.

"An avalanche hit their village, 10 people are still missing," the NDMA said.

Frequent avalanches and landslides occur in Kashmir during the winter, often blocking roads and leaving communities isolated.

Authorities have shuttered schools, while several highways and roads were closed across the country's northern mountainous areas, according to officials. -AFP



















ISLAMABAD, Jan 14: Avalanches, flooding and harsh winter weather has killed more than 110 people across Pakistan and Afghanistan in recent days, officials said on Tuesday, as authorities struggled to reach people stranded by heavy snowfall.At least 75 people died and 64 were injured across Pakistan, with several still missing, while a further 39 people were killed in Afghanistan, according to officials in both countries.Forecasts suggest more harsh weather is on the way.Pakistani Kashmir was the worst-hit area, with 55 people killed and 10 others missing, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement.In the picturesque but conflict-riven Neelum Valley in Kashmir, heavy snowfall triggered several avalanches, including one that killed at least 19 people."An avalanche hit their village, 10 people are still missing," the NDMA said.Frequent avalanches and landslides occur in Kashmir during the winter, often blocking roads and leaving communities isolated.Authorities have shuttered schools, while several highways and roads were closed across the country's northern mountainous areas, according to officials. -AFP