Wednesday, 15 January, 2020, 7:27 AM
DU students block Shahbagh seeking city poll deferment

Published : Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A group of Dhaka University students demonstrating by blocking Shahbagh intersection on Tuesday demanding that the date for the city corporation polls be changed for Saraswati Puja. photo : Observer

A group of Dhaka University students blocked the Shahbagh intersection in the city on Tuesday afternoon demanding deferment of the polls to the two Dhaka city corporations billed for January 30.
The students, mostly inmates of DU residential halls, began the blockade programme around 5pm after the High Court turned down a writ petition seeking its directive to defer the elections.
The court passed the order considering the progress in the election process and the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations scheduled to take place on February 2.    -UNB


