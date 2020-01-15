DU students block Shahbagh seeking city poll deferment



A group of Dhaka University students demonstrating by blocking Shahbagh intersection on Tuesday demanding that the date for the city corporation polls be changed for Saraswati Puja. photo : Observer

The students, mostly inmates of DU residential halls, began the blockade programme around 5pm after the High Court turned down a writ petition seeking its directive to defer the elections.

The court passed the order considering the progress in the election process and the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations scheduled to take place on February 2. -UNB



















